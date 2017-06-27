There are worse things than a coronation for Vince

Early this morning, I got an email from Ed Davey. He asked if he could send us a post for publication late afternoon, early evening.
“Of course!” I replied. And then I went into a brief explanation of how we were going to be neutral in the leadership contest, and how we would be very even-handed between the candidates. I concluded, flippantly, that I was just randomly mentioning that for no apparent reason.
I knew that there was a pretty strong expectation that Ed would stand and that some serious work had been done on putting a campaign together.
I was really looking forward to a contest. For once, I was going into a leadership election with no idea who I was going to support. It looked like it was going to be a contest between two liberal heavyweights. Instinctively, I’d veer towards Vince, but he’d been a bit too accepting of Brexit for my liking last Summer – a line he has significantly softened in recent months, even before the election was a twinkle in Theresa May’s eye.
So when Ed’s article arrived at lunchtime, I sat open-mouthed, reading it over and over to make sure I’d understood it right. And I blubbed a bit, because I’m way too soft, as he talked about his family and wanting to be there for them. I thought some of the ideas he had for the future of the party were bang on:
And to be a winning party of reform, we must start telling the British people who Liberal Democrats are, and what we stand for. And not simply what and who we are against.
We must also be super-ambitious – just like radical centrists in Canada, France and The Netherlands. If they can win from third place – or from “no place” like Macron – why can’t we?
And in answering that question, we need to be self-critical. While we’ve had some success in recent times – not least with the amazing rise in membership – our election defeats have been crushingly bad.
We need to reflect why – and then ensure our party is fit-for-purpose – able to provide the platforms for future winning campaigns. We owe it to the huge number of amazing campaigners in our party, who have worked their socks off, and not yet seen us win.
So, I’m sad he’s not standing. But, do you know what? I’m bloody thrilled that he’s one of our MPs. We may only have a dozen, but they are a quality bunch. A Golden Dozen, you might say. We have real expertise on the economy, on equalities, on business, on science, on rural affairs, on climate change, on health in our little bit of the Commons. We probably punch above the Labour and Conservative Party’s weight as well as our own.
I’d always thought that a coronation of a leader with no contest would be a bad idea. The members need a say. They need to feel that they have had a say.
However, there is one thing worse than a coronation. That would be if some unfortunate MP were dragooned into fighting just for the sake of it. Travelling the length of the country being grilled by us lot as only we know how is not something that should be inflicted on someone whose heart isn’t in it.
And it’s not as if Vince hasn’t been tested in the white heat of coalition for five years. We need to remember that this was a guy who was stung by the Telegraph and was found to be a proper liberal that we could all be proud of. He’s been acting leader before. We know what he can do. Remember, this is the guy who came up with “Stalin to Mr Bean.
This guy is pure class. He’s credible, clever and capable. He’ll be a good leader.
Before his head gets too big, I also know that he’s going to annoy the hell out all of us at some point. That’s an inevitability of being the leader of a party that, as Willie Rennie said when he took over as Scottish leader, doesn’t want to be led. Even Tim managed to annoy me from time to time and he was probably my favourite of all of them.
I might be wrong. I was about Ed. But it doesn’t look as if anyone is going to stand. Layla, Christine, Ed, Alistair, Norman, Jo have ruled themselves out. Jamie and Wera are Newbies. I can’t really see Stephen Lloyd or Tom Brake standing and the only one left is Tim. I’d have him back in a heartbeat but I know that’s not to be.
So rather than a Summer of arguing on the internet about our candidates of choice, we should maybe have a passionate conversation about ideas, about how we can transform life for those people who need us to be on their side, those people who need someone to take on the Establishment and WIN. Let’s try and develop a message that is optimistic and joyful, that means something to those who think “politics” has nothing to offer them. It’s so much better than spending the Summer kicking lumps out of each other.
Our party faces huge challenges. We are capable of rising above them. To do that, we need to have the same sort of collaborative approach with each other as we believe in with the rest of the world. Our party and its values are very necessary and we have a chance to work with others to turn away from the politics of self towards the politics of community. That fair, free and open society where no-one is enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity that we talk about in the Preamble to our Constitution is the dream we should concentrate on working towards.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
There are better things, as well. And rather more of them.
If a coronation, how about showing how Liberals share power, and actually act as a co-leader with Jo Swinson? The visual diversity (male/female, younger/mature, London/Scottish seats etc) but both experienced and Liberal. A good double act.
It would need to be more than superficial, as the public would see through that, but might show we can do politics differently (And a hat doff to the Greens of course!)
I can’t agree. Vince is being crowned in what amounts to a coup. The elected leader was forced out, the membership have been given no say in this, and frankly I don’t trust Vince not just to say whatever enters his head and claim it’s party policy. This is particularly concerning given his articles supporting leaving the single market in order to stop immigration.
This smacks of contempt for the membership, and suggests that our Parliamentary party is turning into the Tories, seeing the party members as an irrelevance.
Absolutely disagree.
Sorry.
If it takes some other bugger standing for Vince to be dragged around the country and subjected to examination which he will not get with just a coronation, then some other bugger must stand. I’d do it myself if I qualified.
And starting the hagiography now about how great Vince is does not help.
@ Jennie,
In what way are you not qualified?
In May this year Vince was on TV supporting the single market and stating we were better off in the EU. He also made the obvious comment that some countries in the EU have managed to have some control over immigration. This does not look like an anti Single Market MP.
If this is a coup coronation it’s as big a mistake as May’s election call. Apart from anything else where will the opportunity have gone to use the leadership election to raise our profile, be distinctive and show people what we stand for.
We love Vince, Vince is a class act of course, but for the party to fill the gaping hole in centralist thinking with someone to rally round he’s a backwards step in my view. Same old same old Lib Dems will be the cry. His annointing will not ignite enthusiasm or interest from the youth. The voters see the Lib dems as irrelevant at the moment, some thing distinctive and drastic is required to jolt people into engaging with our message. They are desperate for someone to rally round, a Trudeau or Macron, all waiting in the ranks of Labour and Tory to come rushing to us if the message is strong and delivered with style and panache. I agree the choice is limited, and I completely respect Ed’s reasoning for not standing, although he too would have been too safe a choice for me. Layla is the only one, with Vince Jo and Ed at her shoulder.
Mighty be a silly question, but do you have to be an MP to stand as leader? Or could any member run?
Jayne: under the constitution you have to be an MP to stand
David, I’m not going to link to them because I don’t want to spread links to anti-immigrant material, but googling “Vince Cable Freedom of Movement” should easily turn up links to his New Statesman article of January this year saying we should prioritise restricting immigration over single market membership, his call in September last year for us to ditch the second referendum pledge, and more.
I was angry about the way Tim was pushed out, I wanted a proper contest, I have never “Got” the adulation of Vince but we cant make people stand. If none of the others want to stand then they should say so soon & Vince should be announced as The New Leader.
We have 12 MPs & the last two Polls have us at 6%, we simply cant afford disunity or infighting or even sulking – they are luxuries for the Big Parties.
Certainly we should run a Collective Leadership & we should use all the talent we have, certainly we should have the Debate about the way forward but, above all, we need to hang together.
There could be another GE within a few months – minority governments and longevity don’t go together. So we need a new leader, one who can’t be ridiculed for the part he or she played in the coalition, one who is dynamic and will face down May (or her successor) and Corbyn, one who has been totally upfront in rejecting Brexit, one who is a tub-thumping speaker, one who the young and the disaffected will identify with – in short, one who is not Vince Cable.
PS – the Tories crowned May, and look where that’s got them!
Jennie would be joined by others if the rules were not as they are,
Most parties have structures for their usual scenario being precisely that , as things have ever been.
Small parties , those without many or any mps , tend to allow any member securing a certain number and spread of nominations to stand as a leader. So the Greens , UKIP, etc., why not this party ?
The talent would be seen that was unknown, or less so, if the nominations were obliged to be wide , the shortlist could be too.
Of course we could limit at least to an elected member, of an assembly or council or the Lords too.
The party could do far worse than Sir Vince ,who , despite reservations based on public perception not private opinion , of one I consider highly but think lacks the media youth and vigour we need, and I shall back him with respect and enthusiasm.
But what about Tom Brake as our version of a Gary Cooper or James Stewart character, the reluctant leader, Mr. Deeds goes to town, Mr. Smith goes to Washingtn , ?!
I don’t have a problem as once he declared I’d decided I would vote for Vince regardless of who was prepared to stand in contest. The reason I reached this conclusion is that whether we like it or not The next few years are going to be dominated by the impact of Brexit on our UK economy and there is no other present LibDem MP with a better grasp of economics that VC. In that respect what he says on our behalf will be taken SERIOUSLY and right now we need to begingbthe process of being taken seriously again. So hail the conquering hero and let’s get on with the serious business of opposing Brexit.
I’m with Jennie and Andrew on this – Vince is a loose cannon on so many issues and he hasn’t seemed to be in a hurry to reassure liberals like myself on the wide range of concerns we have about him and his leadership. All leaders should be subjected to some level of examination within the party if we are to remain a democratic political party and a strong political force. If we can’t get a contest amongst the MPs, now may very well be the time to widen the scope for who can stand to become leader of the Liberal Democrats.
@ Jennie,
Perhaps the party should consider reforming the constitution to enable a larger pool of talent to qualify. Twelve MPs offers little more than a plunge pool.
You always offer a refreshing viewpoint.
@Jennie and @Andrew and everyone else who mentioned Vince and freedom of movement – what do you think of this Guardian article last week where he makes more sense. Not as far as I’d like him to go but definitely back from the New Statesman nadir of earlier this year which certainly concerned me.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jun/23/labour-young-voters-betray-brexit
Vince may well be great, but a coronation is certainly not great.
I agree with what Layla Moran said in her recent LDV article: “I do know one thing. I am clear there must be a contest and that the membership should in the end have the final say.”
Caron, it’s better than his previous statements, though still frankly nowhere near good enough.
The problem is, though, as James says, he’s a loose cannon. Vince is someone who I simply don’t trust to distinguish his personal view from party policy in the media, and the party has such little media presence (and people find it so hard to distinguish party from leader anyway) that there will be no way to correct him when he gives the impression that what he’s saying is what the party believes.
And he has made such a wide variety of different statements on Brexit — some, like the one you linked, cautiously against it, but more and more often supporting the same line as Labour — that I simply don’t trust that he won’t, within five minutes of being installed as leader, start saying “we have listened to people’s legitimate concerns about immigration and so will reluctantly support leaving the single market”.
I may be wrong not to trust him on that, but without having any say in the matter, and without him coming under any electoral scrutiny at all, I can’t know that.
The issue isn’t so much his views — though for me at least that’s a big part — as having someone who we have no reason to trust on the single biggest issue of the moment forced on the party as leader without any of us having any say in the matter. This may well end up being a resigning issue for me. I’m a member of the party to campaign for us to get MPs that represent the membership’s views. If the MPs don’t trust the membership to deliver the “right” leaders or policies, they shouldn’t be relying on us to deliver leaflets either.
It’s to be hoped that the party will indeed declare for a society ‘not enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity’, but some leading party figures appeared to forget about opposing conformity when advising Tim to resign before he had intended to. For myself I want to be in a party which faithfully upholds liberal values of tolerance and freedom, including freedom of thought and of expression, so contributing to the fair, free and open society which is the ideal.
I trust and expect Vince will be a true Liberal, I like what he has written lately, and I think that he is sufficiently well-known and respected in the country to have some hope of raising us again in public opinion.
@Nick Plowright ‘where will the opportunity have gone to use the leadership election to raise our profile, be distinctive and show people what we stand for.’
The contest between Tim and Norman did enable members to attend interesting hustings, but I fear we delude ourselves if we think anyone outside the party noticed that we had raised our profile. And a large chunk of our membership was insufficiently engaged to return a postal ballot.
I would like to see a Lib Dem leader who is VERY ANGRY about Brexit, and not afraid to say so at every opportunity. Someone like AC Grayling, who can get across that Brexit is the most outrageous crime and most serious miscarriage of justice that Britain’s ever faced. Not someone who equivocates, or fudges, who speaks with forked tongue like Jeremy Corbyn. Anyone sounded Richard Dawkins out?
Vince is exactly what the party needs right now to restore confidence and steady the ship. A leader with the experience, credibility and gravitas to deal on equal terms with Theresa May (60) and Jeremy Corbyn (68).
He is probably the only of our MPs that can credibly pull together a sufficient parliamentary block of Tory, Labour and SNP MPs (supported in the Lords) to force a rethink of the Brexit negotiations.
He is listened to on the economy and crucially will not be so distant from Philip Hammond that his views and opinions will be dismissed out of hand; and can even find common ground with John McDonald on the need for investment in economic infrastructure.
We have a good crop of talented MPs to be developed for the future but that is for the next decade. What is needed now is to stop the slide to obscurity and get back into the debate on the great issue of the day – Brexit and the economic future of the UK.
I seriously could vote for Vince. After a Lib Dem leader has burned out from media over-scrutiny, and a Tory leader who was appointed in a coronation-style process has proved toxic on more prolonger contact with the public, I would prefer to vote for Vince in a contested election.
I recognise Lib Dem MPs do not exist to do my bidding, like pieces in some horrendous board game.
But – particularly if everyone really is terrified about standing out of fear of losing their seat – why do we persist with a leadership structure designed for a large party with a stable parliamentary contingent, when we are (at least right now) a small party with a highly changeable parliamentary group?
Firstly, Tim was not’pushed’he chose God after a wrestle with his conscience, Ed Davey’s track record in Government was toxic, the Green deal was a terrible flop and Hinckley a shocking waste of money. As far as Vince appealing to younger voters in concerned, I witnessed a young crowd shouting for the 68 year old leader of another party at Glastonbury over the weekend – So age may not be the issue it was for Ming (which I felt was cruel and unjustified). Like others I would have liked a contest – but due to the Party’s current electoral fortunes, that is the reality we have to contend with. The public like Vince and he comes across well on the media, which is going to be a real asset for us going forward. Lets hope he can help us lay the foundations for a bigger Parliamentary Party so we can have a wider choice next time.
If , as many now seem to expect, Theresa May goes in the summer recess who will be the next Conservative party leader to be opposed – Philip Hammond or David Davis?
Personally, I think everyone should run for the leadership and give the membership a choice but I still don’t think Tim should have stood down. It needs to be someone who has the foresight to build a strategy to get votes in areas which are not traditional lib dem seats and make the party visible by holding community events and working with 3rd parties.
Good article referenced by Caron in the comments. Vince supports the single market but isn’t against enforcing existing restrictions on free movement, such as Germany does. This to me is eminently sensible: good for votes and seems good policy too.
I want a high degree of free movement but it doesn’t have to be absolute. We are the Liberal Democrats, not the Libertarian Democrats. But I respect those with different views.
Logically, Layla Moran should stand after her article the other week. I don’t think that would be a bad thing. She would be very unlikely to win but I would much rather a real contest than Vince traipsing around campaigning against RON. It would also get Layla better known which can only be a good thing….
I see from Duncan Brack’s comment on the previous thread that we would be spared the prospect of Vince running against RON (Re-Open Nominations) which can only be a good thing.