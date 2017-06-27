There are worse things than a coronation for Vince

Early this morning, I got an email from Ed Davey. He asked if he could send us a post for publication late afternoon, early evening.

“Of course!” I replied. And then I went into a brief explanation of how we were going to be neutral in the leadership contest, and how we would be very even-handed between the candidates. I concluded, flippantly, that I was just randomly mentioning that for no apparent reason.

I knew that there was a pretty strong expectation that Ed would stand and that some serious work had been done on putting a campaign together.

I was really looking forward to a contest. For once, I was going into a leadership election with no idea who I was going to support. It looked like it was going to be a contest between two liberal heavyweights. Instinctively, I’d veer towards Vince, but he’d been a bit too accepting of Brexit for my liking last Summer – a line he has significantly softened in recent months, even before the election was a twinkle in Theresa May’s eye.

So when Ed’s article arrived at lunchtime, I sat open-mouthed, reading it over and over to make sure I’d understood it right. And I blubbed a bit, because I’m way too soft, as he talked about his family and wanting to be there for them. I thought some of the ideas he had for the future of the party were bang on:

And to be a winning party of reform, we must start telling the British people who Liberal Democrats are, and what we stand for. And not simply what and who we are against. We must also be super-ambitious – just like radical centrists in Canada, France and The Netherlands. If they can win from third place – or from “no place” like Macron – why can’t we? And in answering that question, we need to be self-critical. While we’ve had some success in recent times – not least with the amazing rise in membership – our election defeats have been crushingly bad. We need to reflect why – and then ensure our party is fit-for-purpose – able to provide the platforms for future winning campaigns. We owe it to the huge number of amazing campaigners in our party, who have worked their socks off, and not yet seen us win.

So, I’m sad he’s not standing. But, do you know what? I’m bloody thrilled that he’s one of our MPs. We may only have a dozen, but they are a quality bunch. A Golden Dozen, you might say. We have real expertise on the economy, on equalities, on business, on science, on rural affairs, on climate change, on health in our little bit of the Commons. We probably punch above the Labour and Conservative Party’s weight as well as our own.

I’d always thought that a coronation of a leader with no contest would be a bad idea. The members need a say. They need to feel that they have had a say.

However, there is one thing worse than a coronation. That would be if some unfortunate MP were dragooned into fighting just for the sake of it. Travelling the length of the country being grilled by us lot as only we know how is not something that should be inflicted on someone whose heart isn’t in it.

And it’s not as if Vince hasn’t been tested in the white heat of coalition for five years. We need to remember that this was a guy who was stung by the Telegraph and was found to be a proper liberal that we could all be proud of. He’s been acting leader before. We know what he can do. Remember, this is the guy who came up with “Stalin to Mr Bean.

This guy is pure class. He’s credible, clever and capable. He’ll be a good leader.

Before his head gets too big, I also know that he’s going to annoy the hell out all of us at some point. That’s an inevitability of being the leader of a party that, as Willie Rennie said when he took over as Scottish leader, doesn’t want to be led. Even Tim managed to annoy me from time to time and he was probably my favourite of all of them.

I might be wrong. I was about Ed. But it doesn’t look as if anyone is going to stand. Layla, Christine, Ed, Alistair, Norman, Jo have ruled themselves out. Jamie and Wera are Newbies. I can’t really see Stephen Lloyd or Tom Brake standing and the only one left is Tim. I’d have him back in a heartbeat but I know that’s not to be.

So rather than a Summer of arguing on the internet about our candidates of choice, we should maybe have a passionate conversation about ideas, about how we can transform life for those people who need us to be on their side, those people who need someone to take on the Establishment and WIN. Let’s try and develop a message that is optimistic and joyful, that means something to those who think “politics” has nothing to offer them. It’s so much better than spending the Summer kicking lumps out of each other.

Our party faces huge challenges. We are capable of rising above them. To do that, we need to have the same sort of collaborative approach with each other as we believe in with the rest of the world. Our party and its values are very necessary and we have a chance to work with others to turn away from the politics of self towards the politics of community. That fair, free and open society where no-one is enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity that we talk about in the Preamble to our Constitution is the dream we should concentrate on working towards.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings