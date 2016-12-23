Tim Farron’s Christmas message

Tim went to a refugee centre in Paris to film his Christmas message. He asks what we would want other countries to do if we were a war-torn country. How would we want them to treat us and our children?
He says: “I am not at all squeamish about patriotism” before urging liberals to reclaim the language of national pride by reminding people that British values have long been about openness, tolerance and unity.
He says of the children he met on a visit just before Christmas: “They are fleeing torture and have seen some terrible things.” It is precisely Britain’s reputation for generosity of spirit, he adds, that draws these children towards our shores.
Acknowledging it would have been easy to film his message by “a Christmas tree in Westminster”, he concludes: “Let us hope in 2017 we can be true to our British values and proud of our country.”
You do not need to feel like you have to crow -bar, the expression used here, the story of the nativity , the similarity with all refugee situations is a very definite and sensible comparison.
This is a good message from someone a much loved protagonist of the story
The season of goodwill to all.
And our party is a part of that .
Nick , not quite a saint, Nicholas, in our parties eyes after the coalition, but popular on Brexit .
Our very own ghost of Christmas past , would not be someone long past , so , how about , Lord Ashdown or Baroness Williams , never too past ,to also compete for a present , tense, and benefitting from much wisdom they offer.
Bob Cratchit , a man hard at work , unassuming , Dick , Newby !
Scrooge , who could that be , someone who works with all the above and those below. Lord Greaves ! Ever one to cry “humbug !”
There at the heart of the story . Our very own, Tiny Tim . We wish him well, I am sure.
In the words of his we share in , ” God bless us everyone !”
Christmas Past includes the smell of mulled wine drifting across Wenceslas Square, where a mass rally had persuaded the Communists to give up power without violence in the “Velvet Revolution”. They had learned from Romania. I had taken a day trip from Gatwick. The cemetery in the Jewish ghetto was depressingly overcrowded with tombstones.
In Romania there had been a revolutionary coup by communists. President Caesescu and his wife had been shot by a firing squad after a brief trial on December 25. This was not Christmas Day in Romania because the Romanian communists were hardline atheists and Orthodox countries operate on a different calendar from us.