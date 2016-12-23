Tim Farron’s Christmas message

Tim went to a refugee centre in Paris to film his Christmas message. He asks what we would want other countries to do if we were a war-torn country. How would we want them to treat us and our children?

He says: “I am not at all squeamish about patriotism” before urging liberals to reclaim the language of national pride by reminding people that British values have long been about openness, tolerance and unity.

He says of the children he met on a visit just before Christmas: “They are fleeing torture and have seen some terrible things.” It is precisely Britain’s reputation for generosity of spirit, he adds, that draws these children towards our shores.

Acknowledging it would have been easy to film his message by “a Christmas tree in Westminster”, he concludes: “Let us hope in 2017 we can be true to our British values and proud of our country.”