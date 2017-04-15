Irish Brexit official: British ministers think that Brexit is an act of self harm

The Irish Times had an interesting story yesterday, quoting one of the Irish Brexit officials as saying that British Ministers realise that Brexit is a huge mistake.
The British government is slowly realising Brexit is “an act of great self-harm” and that upcoming EU-UK negotiations must seek to limit the damage, the State’s top Brexit official has said.
The official, John Callinan, said on Thursday: “I see signs in the contacts that we’re having, both at EU level and with the UK, of a gradual realisation that Brexit in many ways is an act of great self-harm, and that the focus now is on minimising that self-harm.”
Mr Callinan also highlighted the existence of internal divisions on the British side just weeks out from the start of formal withdrawal negotiations with the EU, saying it was clear there was “no single, settled position” on Brexit in London.
“Even within the British government, there are very different views,” he said.
Responding to this report, Tim Farron said:
These reports confirm what many of us have suspected. The Liberal Democrats have warned from the get go that Brexit is a monumental act of self-harm.
The Chancellor is clearly terrified as he wonders how on earth he can possibly fill an estimated £200bn Brexit black hole in the UK economy over the next 15 years.
The scandal is why Theresa May is still blindly pursuing a hard Brexit when she knows the evidence is now overwhelming that you can’t have a hard Brexit and a successful economy, or the decent public services that rely on wealth creation.
The question now is whether Theresa May is prepared to do the right thing and face down the Brexit ultras in her cabinet. That is the only way she can keep Britain open, tolerant and united.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Is Hammond’s cuts in military spending etc. him trying to start balancing the Brexit books. Result the country becomes poorer. Equally I notice that Paul Dacre has a farm in Scotland and he receives around Half a million pounds from the CAP farming subsidies Ironic that the paper he is involved in does not like the EU whilst he obtains funds from it. What will he say when he looses this money?
In fairness more than half of the current Ministers campaigned against Brexit so this is no surprise….
I read this article this morning and what struck me was this comment ascribed to Mr Cullinan, “He said that Dublin had to “navigate a delicate path” in not being seen to negotiate bilaterally with London, which might upset EU partners.
However, he said that, at the same time, “we’re unrepentant about the level of close engagement and discussion that we have been having with them [the UK]”.
The EU Commission is finding it very difficult to prevent individual states from ‘talking’ to the UK bilaterally. Everyone is looking to their own economic advantage. The UK is a huge player in continental European trade.
Already, and talks haven’t started, the Commission is floating ideas for the UK to ‘land’ on the EFTA/EEA aircraft: http://www.politico.eu/article/eu-brussels-suggests-norway-model-for-uk-after-brexit-talks-negotiations/
So, there are going be negotiations on the future, quickly after the start of negotiations on the ‘divorce’. Those negotiations are going to lead to a transitional deal based on a free trade agreement to preserve everyone’s supply chains and existing trading relationships.
Everyone is presently engaged on political management of their own audiences – as one would expect. People are dancing towards the centre of the ballroom where there’s a deal that a) preserves existing trade, b) provides the richer countries with an immigration break – they all want one, c) provides for some increased transfer payments to the poorer ones as a quid pro quo.
It will happen and our fox will be shot.